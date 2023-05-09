Unusual Call Option Trade in SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) Worth $37.03K

On May 9, 2023 at 09:54:58 ET an unusually large $37.03K block of Call contracts in SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 255 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in SELLAS Life Sciences Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLS is 0.06%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 2,394K shares. The put/call ratio of SLS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 240.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SELLAS Life Sciences Group is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 240.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SELLAS Life Sciences Group is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 592K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empery Asset Management holds 308K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing a decrease of 200.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 66.91% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 228K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 27.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 188K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 23.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 40.36% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings holds 113K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 6.99% over the last quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS' lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS' second product candidate, NPS, is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy with potential for the treatment of patients with early-stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes triple negative breast cancer patients, following standard of care.

See all SELLAS Life Sciences Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.