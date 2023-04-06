Unusual Call Option Trade in Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) Worth $17.57K

On April 6, 2023 at 10:11:23 ET an unusually large $17.57K block of Call contracts in Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) was sold, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 288 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.25 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.11 percentile of all recent large trades made in SEEL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 620.44% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seelos Therapeutics is $5.36. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 620.44% from its latest reported closing price of $0.74.

The projected annual revenue for Seelos Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seelos Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 15.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEEL is 0.05%, a decrease of 55.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.33% to 24,271K shares. The put/call ratio of SEEL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 4,909K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,357K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,478K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 36.37% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 1,287K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares, representing a decrease of 67.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 53.55% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,232K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares, representing a decrease of 42.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEEL by 75.60% over the last quarter.

Seelos Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

