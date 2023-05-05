Unusual Call Option Trade in Seabridge Gold (SA) Worth $40.56K

On May 5, 2023 at 11:08:09 ET an unusually large $40.56K block of Call contracts in Seabridge Gold (SA) was bought, with a strike price of $16.00 / share, expiring in 42 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seabridge Gold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SA is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 36,263K shares. The put/call ratio of SA is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.78% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seabridge Gold is 38.48. The forecasts range from a low of 38.10 to a high of $39.61. The average price target represents an increase of 144.78% from its latest reported closing price of 15.72.

The projected annual revenue for Seabridge Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Bank Of Canada holds 4,621K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,620K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SA by 74.05% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,885K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,671K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SA by 4.01% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 3,307K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SA by 13.02% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 2,676K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,491K shares, representing a decrease of 30.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SA by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Paulson holds 2,070K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seabridge Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal assets are the KSM Project and Iskut Project located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories and Snowstorm in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit Seabridge's website at http://www.seabridgegold.net/resources.php.

