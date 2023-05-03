Unusual Call Option Trade in Sculptor Capital Management Inc - (SCU) Worth $40.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 10:23:04 ET an unusually large $40.00K block of Call contracts in Sculptor Capital Management Inc - (SCU) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 44 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sculptor Capital Management Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCU is 0.13%, an increase of 25.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 12,629K shares. The put/call ratio of SCU is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sculptor Capital Management Inc - is $11.73. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 39.98% from its latest reported closing price of $8.38.

The projected annual revenue for Sculptor Capital Management Inc - is $532MM, an increase of 27.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RMYAX - Multi-Strategy Income Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 141.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 63.40% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 124K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing a decrease of 103.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 75.59% over the last quarter.

Smh Capital Advisors holds 73K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 29.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 35.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 232K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 719K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCU by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a leading global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Sculptor Capital's distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The Company's capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage and structured credit. As of January 1, 2021, Sculptor Capital had approximately $36.6 billion in assets under management.

