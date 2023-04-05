Unusual Call Option Trade in Sanofi (SNY) Worth $2,127.00K

On April 5, 2023 at 12:12:08 ET an unusually large $2,127.00K block of Call contracts in Sanofi (SNY) was sold, with a strike price of $48.00 / share, expiring in 16 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.77 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in SNY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.19% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sanofi is $55.94. The forecasts range from a low of $33.76 to a high of $67.93. The average price target represents an increase of 3.19% from its latest reported closing price of $54.21.

The projected annual revenue for Sanofi is $46,598MM, an increase of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNY is 0.70%, an increase of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 473,789K shares. The put/call ratio of SNY is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 84,189K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,651K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 28.29% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 59,876K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,418K shares, representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 27.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 18,247K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,723K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 99.95% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 17,748K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,913K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 18.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,368K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,519K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Sanofi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sanofi engages in the research and development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs principally in the prescription market, but the firm also develops over-the-counter medication. The corporation covers seven major therapeutic areas: cardiovascular, central nervous system, diabetes, internal medicine, oncology, thrombosis and vaccines (it is the worlds largest producer of the latter through its subsidiary Sanofi Pasteur).

