Unusual Call Option Trade in Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Worth $72.03K

On June 1, 2023 at 12:04:26 ET an unusually large $72.03K block of Call contracts in Sandstorm Gold (SAND) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 106 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.23th percentile of all recent large trades made in SAND options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandstorm Gold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAND is 0.39%, a decrease of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 205,976K shares. The put/call ratio of SAND is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sandstorm Gold is 8.00. The forecasts range from a low of 6.05 to a high of $9.63. The average price target represents an increase of 49.56% from its latest reported closing price of 5.35.

The projected annual revenue for Sandstorm Gold is 184MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orion Resource Partners holds 47,971K shares representing 16.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 31,381K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,902K shares, representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 5.68% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 17,466K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,456K shares, representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 7.57% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 10,958K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,848K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAND by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 7,716K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 201 royalties, of which 24 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties.

