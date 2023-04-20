Unusual Call Option Trade in Safe Bulkers (SB) Worth $65.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 09:34:40 ET an unusually large $65.00K block of Call contracts in Safe Bulkers (SB) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 92 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safe Bulkers. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SB is 0.05%, an increase of 29.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.98% to 35,226K shares. The put/call ratio of SB is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Safe Bulkers is $4.23. The forecasts range from a low of $2.88 to a high of $6.93. The average price target represents an increase of 14.10% from its latest reported closing price of $3.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Safe Bulkers is $338MM, a decrease of 3.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 668K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 15.87% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 151K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SB by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSSC - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SB by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Safe Bulkers Declares $0.05 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $3.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.14%, the lowest has been 3.94%, and the highest has been 23.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.15 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

See all Safe Bulkers regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.