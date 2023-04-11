Unusual Call Option Trade in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings (RYAN) Worth $44.00K

On April 11, 2023 at 10:28:12 ET an unusually large $44.00K block of Call contracts in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings (RYAN) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 38 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in RYAN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings is $48.05. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.35% from its latest reported closing price of $41.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings is $2,020MM, an increase of 18.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAN is 0.34%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 100,405K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAN is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,025K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,885K shares, representing a decrease of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 47.24% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 7,002K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,775K shares, representing a decrease of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 5,000K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,924K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,079K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Its mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.