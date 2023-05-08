Unusual Call Option Trade in Rush Street Interactive Inc - (RSI) Worth $28.65K

On May 8, 2023 at 15:04:02 ET an unusually large $28.65K block of Call contracts in Rush Street Interactive Inc - (RSI) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 256 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Street Interactive Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSI is 0.14%, an increase of 110.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.36% to 50,082K shares. The put/call ratio of RSI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc - is 6.86. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 108.50% from its latest reported closing price of 3.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Street Interactive Inc - is 701MM, an increase of 13.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 6,000K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,895K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,007K shares, representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,749K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,189K shares, representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 3,446K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,735K shares, representing a decrease of 66.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 33.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rush Street Interactive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia.

See all Rush Street Interactive Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.