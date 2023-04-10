Unusual Call Option Trade in Rumble Inc - (RUM) Worth $259.84K

On April 10, 2023 at 15:15:54 ET an unusually large $259.84K block of Call contracts in Rumble Inc - (RUM) was sold, with a strike price of $6.00 / share, expiring in 193 days (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.22 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in RUM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rumble Inc - is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 71.14% from its latest reported closing price of $8.94.

The projected annual revenue for Rumble Inc - is $97MM, an increase of 147.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rumble Inc -. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 46.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUM is 0.52%, an increase of 2,136.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.22% to 17,738K shares. The put/call ratio of RUM is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 11,394K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,214K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUM by 51.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

Sacks David O holds 814K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

Craft Ventures GP II holds 814K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 719K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

