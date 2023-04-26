Unusual Call Option Trade in Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Worth $267.44K

On April 26, 2023 at 15:50:11 ET an unusually large $267.44K block of Call contracts in Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.44 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in RCL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Group. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCL is 0.13%, an increase of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.83% to 246,428K shares. The put/call ratio of RCL is 3.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Caribbean Group is $80.03. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.52% from its latest reported closing price of $60.39.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Caribbean Group is $12,882MM, an increase of 45.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 361K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 17.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 54.08% over the last quarter.

Beacon Investment Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAPE - DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 31.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 19.70% over the last quarter.

Royal Caribbean Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., doing business as Royal Caribbean Group, is a cruise vacation company that owns four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 61 ships with an additional 15 on order as of December 21, 2020.

