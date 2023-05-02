Unusual Call Option Trade in Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Worth $31.12K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:57:35 ET an unusually large $31.12K block of Call contracts in Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) was bought, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.91 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.70th percentile of all recent large trades made in RKT options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Companies Inc. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKT is 0.09%, a decrease of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.11% to 104,746K shares. The put/call ratio of RKT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.71% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocket Companies Inc is $7.85. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.71% from its latest reported closing price of $8.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Companies Inc is $4,268MM, a decrease of 28.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Palogic Value Management holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Kingfisher Capital holds 152K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 128,098.95% over the last quarter.

IWR - iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF holds 324K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 177.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 88.35% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rocket Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 22,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of '100 Best Companies to Work For' for 17 consecutive years.

See all Rocket Companies Inc regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.