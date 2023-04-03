Unusual Call Option Trade in Roblox (RBLX) Worth $342.77K

On April 3, 2023 at 15:59:23 ET an unusually large $342.77K block of Call contracts in Roblox (RBLX) was sold, with a strike price of $47.00 / share, expiring in 18 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.58 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.29 percentile of all recent large trades made in RBLX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.08% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roblox is $42.70. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.08% from its latest reported closing price of $44.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox is $3,306MM, an increase of 48.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 964 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.44%, a decrease of 36.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 448,956K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Altos Ventures Management holds 78,672K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,658K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 29,443K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,907K shares, representing an increase of 28.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,414K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,211K shares, representing a decrease of 38.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 43.76% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 11,365K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Growth Associates III holds 10,361K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,951K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.