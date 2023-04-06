Unusual Call Option Trade in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Worth $76.95K

On April 6, 2023 at 10:00:56 ET an unusually large $76.95K block of Call contracts in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) was bought, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 225 days (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.80 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.87 percentile of all recent large trades made in HOOD options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.06% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robinhood Markets, Inc. is $12.10. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.06% from its latest reported closing price of $9.75.

The projected annual revenue for Robinhood Markets, Inc. is $1,926MM, an increase of 41.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robinhood Markets, Inc.. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 8.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOD is 1.04%, a decrease of 20.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 579,977K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOD is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Index Venture Associates VI holds 65,106K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Galileo holds 58,063K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 29,245K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,910K shares, representing a decrease of 12.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Ribbit Capital GP II holds 26,496K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,486K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 20,593K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,283K shares, representing a decrease of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOD by 31.95% over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. is an American financial services company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, that facilitates commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies via a mobile app introduced in March 2015.

