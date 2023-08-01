Unusual Call Option Trade in Rivian Automotive Inc - (RIVN) Worth $448.80K

On August 1, 2023 at 13:13:06 ET an unusually large $448.80K block of Call contracts in Rivian Automotive Inc - (RIVN) was bought, with a strike price of $32.50 / share, expiring in 171 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.93th percentile of all recent large trades made in RIVN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1035 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rivian Automotive Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIVN is 0.23%, a decrease of 9.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.94% to 628,987K shares. The put/call ratio of RIVN is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.49% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rivian Automotive Inc - is 23.31. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.49% from its latest reported closing price of 26.94.

The projected annual revenue for Rivian Automotive Inc - is 5,692MM, an increase of 155.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amazon Com holds 158,364K shares representing 16.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 76,776K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,605K shares, representing a decrease of 51.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 48.53% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 28,728K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,711K shares, representing a decrease of 38.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 45.57% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 23,715K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,598K shares, representing a decrease of 50.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 47.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,225K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,421K shares, representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Rivian Automotive Background Information

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships.

