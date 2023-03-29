Unusual Call Option Trade in Rio Tinto (RIO) Worth $742.14K

On March 29, 2023 at 15:58:31 ET an unusually large $742.14K block of Call contracts in Rio Tinto (RIO) was sold, with a strike price of $72.50 / share, expiring in 205 days (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in RIO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.50% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rio Tinto is $75.64. The forecasts range from a low of $46.32 to a high of $96.95. The average price target represents an increase of 14.50% from its latest reported closing price of $66.06.

The projected annual revenue for Rio Tinto is $50,610MM, a decrease of 8.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rio Tinto. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIO is 0.47%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 290,549K shares. The put/call ratio of RIO is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,852K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,023K shares, representing an increase of 16.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,509K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,952K shares, representing an increase of 65.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 169.81% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 14,424K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,153K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 18.86% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 10,932K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 9,917K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,307K shares, representing a decrease of 34.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rio Tinto Group is an Anglo-Australian multinational company that is the second-largest metals and mining corporation. Although primarily focused on extraction of minerals, Rio Tinto also has significant operations in refining, particularly the refining of bauxite and iron ore.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

