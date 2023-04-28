Unusual Call Option Trade in Rio Tinto plc - ADR (RIO) Worth $563.22K

On April 28, 2023 at 15:52:19 ET an unusually large $563.22K block of Call contracts in Rio Tinto plc - ADR (RIO) was sold, with a strike price of $69.38 / share, expiring in 266 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 75.85th percentile of all recent large trades made in RIO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rio Tinto plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIO is 0.48%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 283,735K shares. The put/call ratio of RIO is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rio Tinto plc - ADR is $76.61. The forecasts range from a low of $48.81 to a high of $99.12. The average price target represents an increase of 20.26% from its latest reported closing price of $63.70.

The projected annual revenue for Rio Tinto plc - ADR is $50,610MM, a decrease of 8.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PUTNAM ASSET ALLOCATION FUNDS - Putnam Income Strategies Portfolio - holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SSAIX - State Street International Stock Selection Fund Class N holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 39.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 63.76% over the last quarter.

STFGX - State Farm Growth Fund holds 121K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares, representing a decrease of 411.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 80.46% over the last quarter.

Veriti Management holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 8.44% over the last quarter.

FDEV - Fidelity Targeted International Factor ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 30.69% over the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rio Tinto Group is an Anglo-Australian multinational company that is the second-largest metals and mining corporation. Although primarily focused on extraction of minerals, Rio Tinto also has significant operations in refining, particularly the refining of bauxite and iron ore.

