Unusual Call Option Trade in Richardson Electronics (RELL) Worth $7.50K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:17:31 ET an unusually large $7.50K block of Call contracts in Richardson Electronics (RELL) was bought, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richardson Electronics. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 16.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELL is 0.40%, an increase of 101.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.92% to 9,949K shares. The put/call ratio of RELL is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Richardson Electronics is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 65.75% from its latest reported closing price of $16.00.

The projected annual revenue for Richardson Electronics is $265MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.34.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Proequities holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 12K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 113.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Royce Value Trust holds 439K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing a decrease of 62.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 74K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 40.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Denali Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Richardson Electronics Declares $0.06 Dividend

On April 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $16.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.31%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 7.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.50 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Richardson Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. It serves customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and 'engineered solutions' based on its core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure.

