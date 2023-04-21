Unusual Call Option Trade in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) Worth $30.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 15:42:54 ET an unusually large $30.00K block of Call contracts in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 91 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 14.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVPH is 0.01%, a decrease of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.62% to 1,597K shares. The put/call ratio of RVPH is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 143.75% from its latest reported closing price of $5.44.

The projected annual revenue for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 24K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 47K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

BlackRock holds 85K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 99.75% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 57K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 67.94% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 92K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVPH by 230.94% over the last quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Reviva's primary focus is developing its lead product candidate, RP5063 (brilaroxazine), for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. Reviva also intends to develop RP5063 for treating PAH and IPF. RP5063 is a serotonin, dopamine, and nicotinic receptor active compound, which has successfully completed a global Phase 2 clinical trial and has shown clinical efficacy and safety for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

