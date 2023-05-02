Unusual Call Option Trade in Regions Financial (RF) Worth $206.88K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:31:54 ET an unusually large $206.88K block of Call contracts in Regions Financial (RF) was sold, with a strike price of $16.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.11th percentile of all recent large trades made in RF options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 800,115K shares. The put/call ratio of RF is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regions Financial is $22.75. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $26.30. The average price target represents an increase of 27.54% from its latest reported closing price of $17.84.

The projected annual revenue for Regions Financial is $7,952MM, an increase of 11.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GAM Holding holds 393K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 267K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SPRAX - Pgim Qma Mid-cap Value Fund holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 14.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 13.04% over the last quarter.

CMJAX - Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Lake Street Advisors Group holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RF by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Regions Financial Declares $0.20 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $17.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.73%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 8.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.00 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Regions Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regions Financial Corporation, with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

