Unusual Call Option Trade in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) Worth $44.00K

On April 5, 2023 at 12:03:41 ET an unusually large $44.00K block of Call contracts in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 44 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in RADI options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.22% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.22% from its latest reported closing price of $14.68.

The projected annual revenue for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. is $170MM, an increase of 25.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RADI is 0.35%, an increase of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 101,279K shares. The put/call ratio of RADI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Centerbridge Partners holds 10,925K shares representing 11.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 7,974K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,874K shares, representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 31.04% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 5,561K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,136K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,176K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 96.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 96.63% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 4,153K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,510K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADI by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Radius Global Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary AP Wireless ('APW'), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of triple-net ground, rooftop and other critical communications properties leased to wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives highly attractive yields on capital invested. The Company is also expanding into other digital infrastructure segments and has a broad pipeline of proprietary and non-proprietary acquisitions, investments and build-to-suit opportunities.

