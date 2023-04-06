Unusual Call Option Trade in R1 RCM (RCM) Worth $172.50K

On April 6, 2023 at 12:47:24 ET an unusually large $172.50K block of Call contracts in R1 RCM (RCM) was sold, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 225 days (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in RCM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for R1 RCM is $19.42. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 31.01% from its latest reported closing price of $14.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for R1 RCM is $2,329MM, an increase of 28.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in R1 RCM. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 46.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCM is 0.35%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.34% to 1,386K shares. The put/call ratio of RCM is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 802K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 4.11% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 311K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 35.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

PVIVX - Paradigm Micro-Cap Fund holds 160K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Regis Management CO holds 82K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PVFAX - Paradigm Value Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

R1 RCM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

R1 RCM Inc. is an American revenue cycle management company servicing hospitals, health systems and physician groups across the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.