Unusual Call Option Trade in QuantumScape Corp - (QS) Worth $445.00K

On August 30, 2023 at 14:52:37 ET an unusually large $445.00K block of Call contracts in QuantumScape Corp - (QS) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 233 day(s) (on April 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in QS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuantumScape Corp -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QS is 0.19%, a decrease of 2.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.75% to 125,789K shares. The put/call ratio of QS is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.35% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for QuantumScape Corp - is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.35% from its latest reported closing price of 6.86.

The projected annual revenue for QuantumScape Corp - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capricorn Investment Group holds 14,795K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,963K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,170K shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 0.09% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 6,855K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,272K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 63.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,271K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,068K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QS by 3.95% over the last quarter.

KPCB XIV Associates holds 5,071K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QuantumScape Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination in the automotive sector. Kensington is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners LLC and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Daniel Huber. Kensington is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

