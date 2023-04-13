Unusual Call Option Trade in Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Worth $95.81K

On April 13, 2023 at 11:37:24 ET an unusually large $95.81K block of Call contracts in Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) was bought, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 64 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in XM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualtrics International Inc.. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XM is 0.23%, an increase of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 146,917K shares. The put/call ratio of XM is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qualtrics International Inc. is $18.52. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.07% from its latest reported closing price of $17.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Qualtrics International Inc. is $1,747MM, an increase of 19.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FTEKX - Fidelity Disruptive Technology Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 21.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XM by 12.47% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 128K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XM by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 225K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing a decrease of 38.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XM by 23.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,170K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XM by 1.43% over the last quarter.

FYC - First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Qualtrics International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qualtrics is the creator and leader of the Experience Management (XM) category, and is changing the way organizations design and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics Experience Management, including 85% of the Fortune 100.

See all Qualtrics International Inc. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.