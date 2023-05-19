Unusual Call Option Trade in Qifu Technology Inc. - ADR (QFIN) Worth $201.25K

On May 19, 2023 at 10:34:32 ET an unusually large $201.25K block of Call contracts in Qifu Technology Inc. - ADR (QFIN) was sold, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 63 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qifu Technology Inc. - ADR. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QFIN is 0.68%, an increase of 67.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.33% to 109,449K shares. The put/call ratio of QFIN is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qifu Technology Inc. - ADR is 27.48. The forecasts range from a low of 19.96 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 71.09% from its latest reported closing price of 16.06.

The projected annual revenue for Qifu Technology Inc. - ADR is 18,633MM, an increase of 17.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 34.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oceanlink Management holds 12,641K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,708K shares, representing an increase of 23.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QFIN by 38.66% over the last quarter.

FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 holds 11,716K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspex Management holds 8,631K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,957K shares, representing a decrease of 26.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QFIN by 33.24% over the last quarter.

TT International Asset Management holds 5,181K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,654K shares, representing a decrease of 67.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QFIN by 63,730.09% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 4,199K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,970K shares, representing an increase of 29.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QFIN by 79.47% over the last quarter.

360 DigiTech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company") is a data driven, technology empowered digital platform. Through its platform the Company enables financial institutions to provide better and targeted products and services to a broader consumer base. The Company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients. When coupled with its partnership with 360 Group, the Company's solutions created noticeable advantages in customer acquisition, funding optimization, risk assessment and post-lending management.

