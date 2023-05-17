Unusual Call Option Trade in Pure Storage Inc - (PSTG) Worth $184.31K

On May 17, 2023 at 11:01:06 ET an unusually large $184.31K block of Call contracts in Pure Storage Inc - (PSTG) was sold, with a strike price of $27.00 / share, expiring in 184 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.87th percentile of all recent large trades made in PSTG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.28%, a decrease of 7.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.87% to 279,578K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.68% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage Inc - is 36.17. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 52.68% from its latest reported closing price of 23.69.

The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage Inc - is 3,205MM, an increase of 16.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 14,396K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,839K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 97,246.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,091K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,453K shares, representing an increase of 25.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 46.99% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 12,641K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,619K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,624K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,458K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 7.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,316K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,140K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Pure Storage Background Information

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

