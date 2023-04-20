Unusual Call Option Trade in Pure Storage Inc - (PSTG) Worth $156.57K

On April 20, 2023 at 15:32:47 ET an unusually large $156.57K block of Call contracts in Pure Storage Inc - (PSTG) was sold, with a strike price of $26.00 / share, expiring in 57 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.13 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.95th percentile of all recent large trades made in PSTG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage Inc -. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 298,186K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage Inc - is $36.40. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 48.32% from its latest reported closing price of $24.54.

The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage Inc - is $3,205MM, an increase of 16.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHM - Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF holds 724K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

PineBridge Investments holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 5.95% over the last quarter.

PUTNAM FUNDS TRUST - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Equity Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 31.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 36.83% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Growth Opportunities Portfolio holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Pure Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

