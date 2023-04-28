Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) Worth $172.50K

On April 28, 2023 at 09:34:36 ET an unusually large $172.50K block of Call contracts in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 140 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.57th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPXU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXU is 0.23%, a decrease of 64.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.86% to 7,371K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXU is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wolverine Trading holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bokf, Na holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 16.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 99.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 178.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 76.93% over the last quarter.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal holds 57K shares.

Tradition Wealth Management holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 64.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 99.80% over the last quarter.

