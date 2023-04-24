Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Worth $252.00K

On April 24, 2023 at 13:06:06 ET an unusually large $252.00K block of Call contracts in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.12th percentile of all recent large trades made in SQQQ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQQQ is 0.19%, a decrease of 71.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 10,865K shares. The put/call ratio of SQQQ is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AAOPX - Opportunistic Fund holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 27.64% over the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alhambra Investment Partners holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 36.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 81,057.27% over the last quarter.

