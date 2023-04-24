News & Insights

Options
SQQQ

Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Worth $252.00K

April 24, 2023 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On April 24, 2023 at 13:06:06 ET an unusually large $252.00K block of Call contracts in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 28, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.12th percentile of all recent large trades made in SQQQ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQQQ is 0.19%, a decrease of 71.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 10,865K shares. SQQQ / ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SQQQ is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SQQQ / ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Shares Held by Institutions

AAOPX - Opportunistic Fund holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 27.64% over the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 59K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alhambra Investment Partners holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 36.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 81,057.27% over the last quarter.

See all ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SQQQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.