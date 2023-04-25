Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Worth $302.10K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:11:12 ET an unusually large $302.10K block of Call contracts in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $26.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.41 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.41th percentile of all recent large trades made in TQQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares UltraPro QQQ. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 10.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TQQQ is 0.47%, a decrease of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.96% to 21,124K shares. The put/call ratio of TQQQ is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kwmg holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 972.85% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 50.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 67.62% over the last quarter.

CastleArk Alternatives holds 95K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Hoey Investments holds 1,107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 78.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 356.18% over the last quarter.

