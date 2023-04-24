Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ) Worth $212.00K

On April 24, 2023 at 15:12:45 ET an unusually large $212.00K block of Call contracts in ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 270 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Ultra Silver. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 39.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGQ is 0.12%, a decrease of 19.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.62% to 627K shares. The put/call ratio of AGQ is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allworth Financial holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Compass Wealth Management holds 1K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 42.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGQ by 147.65% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGQ by 42.95% over the last quarter.

Financial Sense Advisors holds 8K shares.

