Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) Worth $301.50K

On August 25, 2023 at 10:01:40 ET an unusually large $301.50K block of Call contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) was sold, with a strike price of $8.00 / share, expiring in 203 day(s) (on March 15, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.37 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.66th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPXU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXU is 0.04%, a decrease of 74.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.89% to 2,887K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXU is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 266K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 91.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 841.20% over the last quarter.

IMC-Chicago holds 235K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DRW Securities holds 198K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 42.44% over the last quarter.

Altfest L J holds 145K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 31.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 10.59% over the last quarter.

