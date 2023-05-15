Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) Worth $177.48K

On May 15, 2023 at 13:47:53 ET an unusually large $177.48K block of Call contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 123 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.43 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.45th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPXU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXU is 0.17%, a decrease of 57.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.30% to 6,391K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXU is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brookstone Capital Management holds 1,984K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 186.35% over the last quarter.

Cadent Capital Advisors holds 1,092K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 79,156.33% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 526K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 234K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares, representing a decrease of 154.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 72.81% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 234K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 91.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXU by 840.03% over the last quarter.

