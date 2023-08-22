Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ -3x Shares (SQQQ) Worth $289.84K

On August 22, 2023 at 12:29:11 ET an unusually large $289.84K block of Call contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ -3x Shares (SQQQ) was bought, with a strike price of $19.00 / share, expiring in 38 day(s) (on September 29, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.13 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.44th percentile of all recent large trades made in SQQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ -3x Shares. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQQQ is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 213.76% to 17,708K shares. The put/call ratio of SQQQ is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IMC-Chicago holds 3,892K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gts Securities holds 2,982K shares.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,555K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 92.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 677.89% over the last quarter.

Sequoia China Equity Partners holds 1,388K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 86.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 372.39% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 984K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 70.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 88.44% over the last quarter.

