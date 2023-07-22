Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ -3x Shares (SQQQ) Worth $396.50K

On July 21, 2023 at 15:10:07 ET an unusually large $396.50K block of Call contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ -3x Shares (SQQQ) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 35 day(s) (on August 25, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.93 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.81th percentile of all recent large trades made in SQQQ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ -3x Shares. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQQQ is 0.18%, an increase of 14.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.44% to 9,728K shares. The put/call ratio of SQQQ is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IMC-Chicago holds 3,892K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jump Financial holds 730K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 97.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 910.64% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 671K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 46.17% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 485K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ctc holds 326K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

