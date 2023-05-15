Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ -3x Shares (SQQQ) Worth $271.21K

On May 15, 2023 at 11:17:47 ET an unusually large $271.21K block of Call contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ -3x Shares (SQQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $28.00 / share, expiring in 32 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.22 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.13th percentile of all recent large trades made in SQQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ -3x Shares. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQQQ is 0.22%, a decrease of 55.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.29% to 8,942K shares. The put/call ratio of SQQQ is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 2,529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 89.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 793.73% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,480K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares, representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 730K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 97.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 910.64% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 671K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQQQ by 53,728.25% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 485K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

