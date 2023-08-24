Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro QQQ 3x Shares (TQQQ) Worth $282.20K

On August 23, 2023 at 13:17:12 ET an unusually large $282.20K block of Call contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro QQQ 3x Shares (TQQQ) was bought, with a strike price of $41.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on August 25, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.66 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.01th percentile of all recent large trades made in TQQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro QQQ 3x Shares. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TQQQ is 0.47%, a decrease of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.71% to 15,650K shares. The put/call ratio of TQQQ is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gts Securities holds 2,500K shares.

Paragon Advisors holds 1,410K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares, representing a decrease of 72.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 18.95% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,193K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares, representing a decrease of 159.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 39.53% over the last quarter.

TB Alternative Assets holds 996K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing a decrease of 20.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 967K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 8.29% over the last quarter.

