Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro QQQ 3x Shares (TQQQ) Worth $727.57K

On July 13, 2023 at 15:48:48 ET an unusually large $727.57K block of Call contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro QQQ 3x Shares (TQQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $44.00 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.89th percentile of all recent large trades made in TQQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares UltraPro QQQ 3x Shares. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TQQQ is 0.52%, an increase of 24.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.70% to 18,832K shares. The put/call ratio of TQQQ is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 3,101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares, representing an increase of 27.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 112.13% over the last quarter.

Paragon Advisors holds 2,434K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares, representing an increase of 16.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 48.49% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 1,922K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares, representing a decrease of 23.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 14.29% over the last quarter.

TB Alternative Assets holds 1,204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 136,408.59% over the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 1,045K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQQQ by 32.70% over the last quarter.

