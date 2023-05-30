Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 2x Shares (BOIL) Worth $138.38K

On May 30, 2023 at 13:52:25 ET an unusually large $138.38K block of Call contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 2x Shares (BOIL) was sold, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 598 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.71 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.60th percentile of all recent large trades made in BOIL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 2x Shares. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 64.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOIL is 0.17%, an increase of 915.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 840.32% to 32,154K shares. The put/call ratio of BOIL is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 19,080K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing an increase of 92.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOIL by 155.17% over the last quarter.

Axim Planning & Wealth holds 3,129K shares.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,752K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 99.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOIL by 2,179.77% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,664K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 65.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOIL by 44.93% over the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 1,083K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 93.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOIL by 374,154.48% over the last quarter.

