Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 2x Shares (BOIL) Worth $130.00K

On May 15, 2023 at 12:40:57 ET an unusually large $130.00K block of Call contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 2x Shares (BOIL) was bought, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 39 day(s) (on June 23, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.28 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.30th percentile of all recent large trades made in BOIL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas 2x Shares. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOIL is 0.20%, an increase of 926.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 510.33% to 9,179K shares. The put/call ratio of BOIL is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Axim Planning & Wealth holds 3,129K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 1,345K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 87.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOIL by 175.27% over the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 1,083K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 93.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOIL by 374,154.48% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 587K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 80.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOIL by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 578K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 98.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOIL by 2,558.46% over the last quarter.

