Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Trust - ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) Worth $570.00K

On May 26, 2023 at 13:50:03 ET an unusually large $570.00K block of Call contracts in ProShares Trust - ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) was sold, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 7 day(s) (on June 2, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.97 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in BITO options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Trust - ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BITO is 0.67%, an increase of 62.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.37% to 22,604K shares. The put/call ratio of BITO is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,821K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,086K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 70.82% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,047K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 84.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 369.44% over the last quarter.

Acorns Advisers holds 2,098K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 145,676.62% over the last quarter.

Ambassador Advisors holds 900K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing a decrease of 57.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Paragon Advisors holds 746K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing a decrease of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITO by 13.70% over the last quarter.

