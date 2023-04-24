Unusual Call Option Trade in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strate ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) Worth $45.00K

On April 24, 2023 at 09:38:24 ET an unusually large $45.00K block of Call contracts in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strate ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) was bought, with a strike price of $22.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strate ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BITI is 0.07%, an increase of 155.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.56% to 465K shares. The put/call ratio of BITI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 167.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITI by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 57.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITI by 99.70% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 60.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITI by 33.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 10K shares.

Venator Capital Management holds 25K shares.

