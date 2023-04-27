Unusual Call Option Trade in Prosensa Holding N.v. In Liquidatie (RNA) Worth $129.15K

On April 27, 2023 at 15:32:22 ET an unusually large $129.15K block of Call contracts in Prosensa Holding N.v. In Liquidatie (RNA) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 22 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.25 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.09th percentile of all recent large trades made in RNA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosensa Holding N.v. In Liquidatie. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNA is 0.25%, an increase of 42.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.80% to 74,833K shares. The put/call ratio of RNA is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.25% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prosensa Holding N.v. In Liquidatie is $39.93. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 130.25% from its latest reported closing price of $17.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prosensa Holding N.v. In Liquidatie is $8MM, a decrease of 13.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 55.94% over the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 54.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNA by 35.30% over the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. is driven to change lives with a new class of therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs) that are designed to overcome current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Avidity's proprietary AOC platform combines the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types and more effectively target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. Avidity's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1, and its other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Pompe disease and muscle atrophy. In addition to its muscle franchise, Avidity has research efforts focused on immune, cardiac and other cell types.

See all Prosensa Holding N.v. In Liquidatie regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.