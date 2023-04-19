Unusual Call Option Trade in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) Worth $3,413.30K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:10:28 ET an unusually large $3,413.30K block of Call contracts in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $336.00 / share, expiring in 184 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.09 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in QQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2471 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerShares QQQ Trust. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QQQ is 1.27%, a decrease of 31.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.12% to 233,298K shares. The put/call ratio of QQQ is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aprio Wealth Management holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 16.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 90,657.36% over the last quarter.

Teamwork Financial Advisors holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 36.71% over the last quarter.

Clear Creek Financial Management holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

L.m. Kohn holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Archer Investment holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 11.09% over the last quarter.

