Unusual Call Option Trade in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) Worth $3,256.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 12:51:51 ET an unusually large $3,256.00K block of Call contracts in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) was bought, with a strike price of $320.00 / share, expiring in 228 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.97 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.54th percentile of all recent large trades made in QQQ options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2496 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerShares QQQ Trust. This is an increase of 152 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QQQ is 1.51%, a decrease of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 233,082K shares. The put/call ratio of QQQ is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AdvisorNet Financial holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Rye Brook Capital holds 106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing a decrease of 36.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 83,155.73% over the last quarter.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel, Lllp holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Covenant Asset Management holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 115,273.21% over the last quarter.

See all PowerShares QQQ Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.