Unusual Call Option Trade in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (UUP) Worth $103.03K

On May 5, 2023 at 10:45:49 ET an unusually large $103.03K block of Call contracts in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (UUP) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 259 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 83.11th percentile of all recent large trades made in UUP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUP is 0.91%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.62% to 34,462K shares. The put/call ratio of UUP is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 3,640K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,000K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares, representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUP by 472.75% over the last quarter.

TDSC - Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF holds 1,806K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank Of America holds 1,756K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares, representing a decrease of 73.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUP by 99.95% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 1,510K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares, representing a decrease of 25.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUP by 34.78% over the last quarter.

