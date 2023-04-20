Unusual Call Option Trade in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (PSNY) Worth $125.72K

On April 20, 2023 at 09:38:00 ET an unusually large $125.72K block of Call contracts in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (PSNY) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 638 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.57 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PSNY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 17.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNY is 0.18%, an increase of 26.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.55% to 25,795K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNY is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.62% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 95.62% from its latest reported closing price of $3.65.

The projected annual revenue for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is $5,603MM, an increase of 127.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Css holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Green Alpha Advisors holds 58K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 76.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 259,857.71% over the last quarter.

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 70K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Private Advisor Group holds 82K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Financial Services holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

