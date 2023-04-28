Unusual Call Option Trade in Plains GP Holdings LP - (PAGP) Worth $280.96K

On April 28, 2023 at 12:00:20 ET an unusually large $280.96K block of Call contracts in Plains GP Holdings LP - (PAGP) was sold, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PAGP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains GP Holdings LP -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGP is 0.73%, an increase of 13.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.36% to 241,825K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGP is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains GP Holdings LP - is $16.12. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.73% from its latest reported closing price of $13.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Plains GP Holdings LP - is $64,388MM, an increase of 12.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Proequities holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 73K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edge Capital Group holds 38K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 25.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 82.91% over the last quarter.

Plains GP Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plains GP Holdings is a publicly traded entity that owns a non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See all Plains GP Holdings LP - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.