Unusual Call Option Trade in Pinterest (PINS) Worth $445.55K

On April 18, 2023 at 13:00:55 ET an unusually large $445.55K block of Call contracts in Pinterest (PINS) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 150 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.52 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PINS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.36%, an increase of 14.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.41% to 602,644K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinterest is $30.20. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 5.52% from its latest reported closing price of $28.62.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest is $3,299MM, an increase of 17.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RAZAX - Multi-Asset Growth Strategy Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 20.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 18.79% over the last quarter.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 99.91% over the last quarter.

PFPPX - MidCap Growth Fund R-3 holds 147K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 29.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 51.61% over the last quarter.

TISCX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 66K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 30.54% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

