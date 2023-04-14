Unusual Call Option Trade in Pinterest (PINS) Worth $135.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 15:24:17 ET an unusually large $135.00K block of Call contracts in Pinterest (PINS) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 35 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.57 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 80.81th percentile of all recent large trades made in PINS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.40%, an increase of 27.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.38% to 602,643K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinterest is $30.20. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 6.11% from its latest reported closing price of $28.46.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest is $3,299MM, an increase of 17.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 392K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 25.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 80.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 99.42% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Capital Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

